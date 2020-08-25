3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Funds for Impressive Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 33 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 650 investment professionals, who capitalize on the technology, risk-management skills and market insights of Goldman Sachs. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs High Yield Municipal Fund Investor Class GYIRX aims for growth of income, which is free from regular federal income tax. The fund manager prefers to invest the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities, which are issued by or on behalf of U.S. territories and states. These fixed income securities offer regular federal income tax-exempted interest. GYIRX has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%

Scott Diamond is one of the fund managers of GYIRX since 2002.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets is invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% of its assets is invested in fixed income funds. GOIAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%.

GOIAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% as compared to the category average of 1.43%.

Goldman Sachs High Yield Municipal Fund Class A GHYAX aims for a high level of current income that is exempted from regular federal income tax. The fund manager also seeks capital appreciation. The product invests the majority of its net assets and any borrowings in fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of the U.S. administration and political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities. GHYAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%.

As of the end of June 2020, GHYAX held 1,927 issues, with 1.55% of its assets invested in Puerto Rico Sales Tax Fing Corp Sales Tax Rev 4.33%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

