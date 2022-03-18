3 Top-Ranked Fidelity Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Gains

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with a presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 200 Investor Centers.

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth-management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products. It serves more than 37 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under management (as of Sep 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds and equity and fixed-income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds namely, Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund Class I FATIX, Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund Class I FELIX and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund FBCGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Fidelity mutual funds.

Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund Class I is a non-diversified fund that invests most of its net assets in securities of companies of domestic and foreign issuers which primarily benefits from advanced technology solutions for product development, processing, and servicing. FATIX uses fundamental analysis tools like industry position, economic conditions and financial health of the company for investment decisions.

Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund Class Ihas a three-year annualized return of 33.4%. As of the end of January 2022, FATIX held 85 issues, with 24.11% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund Class I seeks capital appreciation by investing a sizeable amount of its net assets in common stocks of domestic or foreign companies that are involved in the designing or manufacturing of semiconductors or its equipment. FELIX maintains a non-diversified portfolio.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 38.3%. FELIX has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of blue-chip companies which have large or medium market capitalization according to Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC’s analysis.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund has returned 26.9% in the past three years Sonu Kalra has been one of the fund managers of FBCGX since mid 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

