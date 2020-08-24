3 Top-Ranked Fidelity Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 190 Investor Centers.

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients. It serves more than 32 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors about potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $8.3 trillion under management (as of June 30, 2020). The company manages over 570 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including both domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund FSLCX aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies with small market capitalization. These companies are part of the Russell 2000A or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. FSLCX has three-year annualized returns of 2.8%.

Kip Johann-Berkel has been the fund manager of FSLCX since 2017.

Fidelity Ohio Municipal Income Fund FOHFX aims for a high level of current income which is exempted from federal income tax and Ohio personal income tax. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities. FOHFX has returned 3.5% in the past three years.

As of the end of June 2020, FOHFX held 296 issues with almost 1.87% of its assets invested in Lake Cnty Ohio Hosp Facs Rev 5%.

Fidelity Balanced Fund Class K FBAKX aims for income and capital growth which may have consistent reasonable risk. The fund invests at least three-fifth of its net assets in stocks and other equity securities and the rest in bonds and other debt securities, which include lower-quality debt securities. Additionally, 25% of FBAKX’s net assets are also invested in fixed-income senior securities. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%.

FBAKX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.83%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.