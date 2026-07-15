3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth in 2026

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions across various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of March 31, 2026, Dimensional Fund Advisor had $969 billion in assets under management. Over the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 44 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA International Core Equity DFIEX, DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio DFSVX and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFFVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA International Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of foreign companies that are from developed markets. DFIEX advisors may also lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

DFA International Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. As of the end of January 2026, DFIEX held 0.8% of its net assets invested in Shell PLC.

DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap domestic companies. DFSVX advisors may also buy or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.8%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of readily marketable domestic small and mid-cap companies, which, according to its advisor, are value stocks with high profitability. DFFVX advisors also invest in futures and options contracts of U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio fund has a three-year annualized return of 19.2%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFFVX since February 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

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