3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $719 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFQTX and DFA US Sustainability Core DFSIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Small Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap domestic companies. DFSVX advisors may also buy or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 7%. As of the end of January 2024, DFSVX held 933 issues, with 5.6% of its net assets invested in Money Market.

DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of preferable small-cap domestic companies, which are priced relatively lower, and in high profitability companies as compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. DFQTX advisors consider the U.S. universe as a market-capitalization weighted set of the operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.

DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. DFQTX has an expense ratio of 0.19%.

DFA US Sustainability Core invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of domestic companies, preferably with a small market cap, lower relative price and higher profitability. DFSIX advisors adjust the composition of the portfolio based on sustainability impact considerations.

DFA US Sustainability Core has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFSIX since February 2022.

