3 Top-Ranked Cheap Stocks to Buy to Start 2022

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the broader bullish case for the stock market in 2022. The focus then shifts to three highly-ranked cheap stocks from three totally different sectors of the economy trading for under $30 a share that investors might want to consider buying to start the new year.

The market began 2022 right where it left off, with the S&P 500 closing at brand new highs on Monday. The Dow also popped 0.7% to finish the first trading day of the year at fresh records, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.2% to extend the rally that has the tech-heavy index fighting its way back to its November peaks.

Tech stocks then pulled back on Tuesday, after Monday’s Tesla and Apple-driven run. Still, the Santa Claus rally helped Wall Street end 2021 on a high note and start the new year feeling confident. The benchmark index posted double-digit gains for the third year in a row, and history suggests Wall Street could be headed for another solid showing in 2022.

Plenty of obstacles lay ahead, from rising prices to tapering and beyond. Luckily, the U.S. economy is rebounding and more key U.S. decision makers appear focused on keeping the economy running amid lower covid hospitalization rates and signs of milder Omicron symptoms.

On top of that, the outlook for earnings and margins remain strong and the S&P 500 is not as overheated in terms of valuation as many might expect. Plus, interest rates are poised to remain historically low for the foreseeable future, even when the Fed starts to raise them—unless inflation grows completely out of control.

Taking this all into consideration, investors might want to think about buying these three top-ranked, low-priced stocks. The first name up on the list today is LendingClub Corporation LC.

LendingClub is a diversified, web-based lending company that allows customers to take out auto loans and beyond. The company has expanded its reach through a key 2021 acquisition and it’s poised to grow within the larger fintech world. LendingClub stock is also trading at a massive discount to its November highs and its current Zacks price target.

Next up is Sonos SONO. The new-age speaker company competes against Bose and others in the high-end home audio market. Sonos sells connected speakers, subwoofers, soundbars, and more, and it’s amassed a loyal and growing customer base. Sonos is up 90% in the last two years, but SONO currently hovers well below its highs to help it look rather enticing considering its fundamentals.

Last up is the Ford Motor Company F. Ford led the charge during the original automotive revolution. Clearly, it wasn’t out of the gates first in the electric vehicle race, but that doesn’t mean Ford can’t thrive. In fact, Wall Street is already buying Ford’s EV future, with the stock up 180% in the trailing 12 months. And the stock surged Tuesday after it made another bullish EV announcement.

