3 Top-Ranked BlackRock Mutual Funds to Buy for 2026 and Beyond

The U.S. stock market witnessed a historic moment in the early week of February 2026, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shattered the 50,000 mark and closed above it for the first time. Investors are optimistic due to the strong, resilient labor market conditions and rising consumer sentiment. However, concerns persist over Artificial Intelligence (AI) valuation and the high cost of sustaining the AI revolution. Investors are rotating to steady industrial growth stocks while remaining cautious about high-valuation software and technology companies.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose to a six-month high of 57.3 in February despite concerns about rising living costs and a softer labor market. Retail sales were flat in December, missing the street’s expectations, signaling slower consumer spending after a solid November gain. Meanwhile, January nonfarm payrolls increased by 130,000, double the forecast. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% for the second straight month. Monthly wage growth improved, while annual wage growth eased to 3.7% year over year.

In such a market condition, mutual fund investing can help those who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds. Mutual funds like BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth Fund BMCAX, Blackrock Impact U.S. Equity Fund BIRAX and BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund MDBAX should be good choices since they provide low-cost and uncomplicated equity funds that can help investors meet their goals.

These funds have wide exposure in sectors such as industrial cyclical, energy, non-durable, technology, finance and retail, which are expected to perform well in the long term.

Why Invest in BlackRock Mutual Funds?

BlackRock mutual funds can be the preferred choice for investors who wish to diversify their portfolio but lack the necessary expertise in managing their own funds. Blackrock, founded in New York in 1988, is one of the leading investment, advisory and risk-management solutions companies. The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and for long-term financial success.

BlackRock was founded as a standalone investment management company that focuses on providing asset and risk-management services to its clients. It is the world's largest asset management company. As of December 31, 2025, its assets under management were around $14 trillion. BlackRock’s assets under management span various asset classes like equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment and real estate.

Blackrock has more than 21,000 employees in more than 38 countries. The company manages assets for clients in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its clients include corporate, public and pension plans for various governments, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, foundations, charities, corporations, official institutions, sovereign wealth funds, banks, financial professionals, and individuals worldwide.

We have thus selected three Blackrock mutual funds that have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns in the past. These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry an expense ratio of less than 1%.

Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, preferred stocks and derivative instruments that have similar economic characteristics. BMCAX advisors prefer to invest in large-cap growth companies that have characteristics similar to the securities listed in the Growth Indices.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of BMCAX since June 11, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (9%), Microsoft (8.4%) and Apple (7.6%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

BMCAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 30.7% and 14.5%, respectively. BMCAX has an annual expense ratio of 0.87%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Blackrock Impact U.S. Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities. BIRAX advisors also invest in derivative issues with similar economic characteristics.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of BIRAX since May 31, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like NVIDIA (7.1%), Apple (7%) and Microsoft (6.4%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

BIRAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 20.4% and 13.9%, respectively. BIRAX has an annual expense ratio of 0.73%.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap value equity securities. MDBAX advisors also invest in derivative issues with similar economic characteristics.

Tony DeSpirito has been the lead manager of MDBAX since Nov. 14, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Samsung Electronics (4.1%), Wells Fargo (3.8%) and Citi Group (3.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

MDBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 16.9% and 13.2%, respectively. MDBAX has an annual expense ratio of 0.81%.

