3 Top-Ranked Balanced Mutual Funds to Hedge Risk

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three balanced mutual funds, viz. Calvert Balanced CSIFX, Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund FAIGX and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund DODBX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Calvert Balanced fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of preferably large-cap companies. CSIFX advisors also invest primarily in a wide variety of investment-grade debt securities.

Calvert Balanced fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%. As of the end of Mar 2024, CSIFX had 61 issues and 5.4% of its net assets invested in Microsoft.

Fidelity Advisor Balanced fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities, bonds and other debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities, otherwise known as junk bonds. FAIGX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in fixed-income senior securities.

Fidelity Advisor Balanced fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%. FAIGX has an expense ratio of 1.06%.

Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund seeks long-term growth capital appreciation along with current income by investing most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities in various proportions. DODBX advisors may also invest a small portion of their net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated equity or debt securities of foreign issuers traded in the United States but not part of the S&P 500 Index.

Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%. David C. Hoeft has been one of the fund managers of DODBX since January 2002.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all balanced mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

