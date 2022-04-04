3 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

Astute investors always seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, they look for companies that offer sturdy returns to investors even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, MP Materials MP, NVIDIA NVDA and LouisianaPacific LPX have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 17.

Here are three of the 17 stocks that qualified the screening:

MP Materials is the producer of rare earth materials, principally in the Western Hemisphere. MP Materials owns and operates in Mountain Pass primarily. The 12-month net profit margin of MP is 40.7%.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in graphics processors and media communications devices. The NVIDIA accelerated computing platform gives modern data centers the power to accelerate artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 36.2%.

LouisianaPacific manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil. LouisianaPacific’s products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. The 12-month net profit margin of LPX is 30.2%.

