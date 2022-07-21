3 Top PIMCO Mutual Funds to Buy for Steady Gains

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX, PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A PASAX and PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the majority of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment-grade municipal bonds and part of its assets in private activity bonds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 0.4%. David Hammer has been one of the fund managers of PYMAX since 2015.

PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A seeks maximum real return alongside capital preservation. PASAX pursues its investment objective by investing most of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart beta funds (including mutual funds or exchange-traded funds) of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series.

PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%. As of March 2022, PASAX held 30 issues with 21.5% of its assets invested in PIMCO ALL ASSET MULTI RAE.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A seeks to invest most of its net assets in securities of companies economically tied to the United States. PKAAX’s advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

