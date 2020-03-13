3 Top PIMCO Funds to Buy Today

PIMCO or Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers a broad line-up of investment solutions that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages a large number of mutual funds across a wide spectrum, it is best known for fixed income mutual funds. It boasts more than 2,800 employees across 12 countries and has trading operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The company had around $1.91 trillion of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Fund Class A PFANX aims for maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a well-diversified portfolio of preferred securities and Capital Securities. Notably, Capital Securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. financial institutions. The fund may also invest a minority of its assets in common stocks. PFANX has returned 16.8% in a year.

Philippe Bodereau is the fund manager of PFANX since 2015.

PIMCO High Yield Spectrum Fund Class A PHSAX invests the majority of its assets in high yield investments. These may be convertibles, warrants, forwards or derivatives, such as swap agreements. The fund aims to maximize total return. PHSAXhas returned 9.2% in a year.

As of Dec 31, 2019, PHSAX held 457 issues with 2.37% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 2.25%.

PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund Class A PZCRX invests the majority of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments of different maturities. These may be forwards or derivatives, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The fund may invest in both investment grade and high-yield securities. The fund seeks maximum total return. PZCRX has returned 6.9% in a year.

PZCRX has an expense ratio of 1.33% compared with the category average of 1.91%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

