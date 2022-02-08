3 Top Picks From the Dimensional Funds Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estates and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $660 billion assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three Top-Ranked Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX, and DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II DFMVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. DFUEX invests the majority of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies based on its social issue screens. DFUEX focuses on smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.4%. As of the end of December 2021, DFUEX held 2,316 issues with 5.44% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 fund seeks capital appreciation over the long term. DFTVX invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that its advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.4%. DFTVX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Tax-Managed Value Portfolio achieves its objective by investing a significant part of its assets in the Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Series of DFA Investment Trust Company. DFMVX invests the majority of its assets in securities of American companies.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.7%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFMVX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

