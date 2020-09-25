3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 25, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Lord Abbett Convertible Fund A (LACFX). LACFX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.26%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R5 (PPUPX). Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.6%. PPUPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.19% over the last five years.

Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. ODIIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With a five-year annual return of 11.99%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

