3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 24, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Retail (BFTHX). BFTHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 17.88%.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Service Class (MEFYX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MEFYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MEFYX, with annual returns of 10.76% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AB Small Cap Growth A (QUASX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUASX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. QUASX has an expense ratio of 1.14%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 12.86% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.