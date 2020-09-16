3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 16, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Artisan Developing World Instl (APHYX) has a 1.06% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. APHYX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With yearly returns of 15.2% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Janus Henderson Global Technology D (JNGTX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.64%. JNGTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 23.52% over the last five years.
Nationwide Growth Fund A (NMFAX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. NMFAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 10.38%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
