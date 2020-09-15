3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 15, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R2 (PPUNX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUNX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.57% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Hartford Core Equity R5 (HGITX): 0.46% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGITX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.71% over the last five years, HGITX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral Y (OGMYX). Expense ratio: 0.92%. Management fee: 0.68%. Five year annual return: 18.13%. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMYX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

