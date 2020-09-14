3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 14, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

State Street Institutional Premier Growth Equity Services (SSPSX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. SSPSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. SSPSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.23%.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth (POAGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. POAGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.99%, expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Institutional (NGDLX). Expense ratio: 0.7%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 12.55%. NGDLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

