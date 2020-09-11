3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Invesco Summit Y (ASMYX). ASMYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.21%.

Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth I (FCIGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCIGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 11.38%, expense ratio of 1.08% and management fee of 0.84%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

AB Discovery Growth I (CHCIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.68% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

