3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 09, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I A (PLGAX): 1% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PLGAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. PLGAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.96%.

John Hancock2 Mid Cap Stock 1 (JIMSX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.83% management fee. JIMSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. JIMSX, with annual returns of 14.11% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. ODIIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.99% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

