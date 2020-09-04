3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 04, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R5 (JMGFX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 12.49% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth (FCPGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCPGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With five-year annualized performance of 11.36%, expense ratio of 1.06% and management fee of 0.84%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Growth R6 (MFEKX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFEKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MFEKX has an expense ratio of 0.56%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 16.72% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

