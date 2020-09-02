3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- September 02, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund P (ANCMX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANCMX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With annual returns of 10.71% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Polen Growth Fund Institutional (POLIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. POLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 17.64%, expense ratio of 0.98% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard International Growth Investor (VWIGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VWIGX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. VWIGX has an expense ratio of 0.44%, management fee of 0.41%, and annual returns of 11.76% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.