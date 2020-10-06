3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- October 06, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R2 (JMGZX): 1.49% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 11.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Calvert Equity Portfolio I (CEYIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CEYIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.31%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX). Expense ratio: 1.19%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 23.1%. JATSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (CEYIX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (JMGZX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (JATSX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.