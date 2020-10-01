3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- October 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX) has a 1.39% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FELTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 20.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Forty T (JACTX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JACTX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JACTX, with annual returns of 16.01% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth R (FSMRX). Expense ratio: 1.11%. Management fee: 0.46%. Five year annual return: 11.01%. FSMRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

