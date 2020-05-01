3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- May 01, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Loomis Sayles Growth Fund Y (LSGRX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. LSGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.25% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JGLTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 16.89%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price New Horizons (PRNHX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRNHX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. PRNHX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 11.82% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

