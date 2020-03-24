3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 24, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
Janus Henderson Research I (JRAIX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JRAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JRAIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.28%.
Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunity I (EIFVX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.75%. EIFVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.14% over the last five years.
Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K (FAGKX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.5% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (EIFVX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (FAGKX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (JRAIX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.