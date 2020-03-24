3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Research I (JRAIX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JRAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JRAIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.28%.

Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunity I (EIFVX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.75%. EIFVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.14% over the last five years.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K (FAGKX): 0.43% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.5% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

