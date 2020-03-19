3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 19, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Growth Company (FDGRX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FDGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.61% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Jackson Square SMID-Cap Growth IS (DCGTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. DCGTX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With five-year annualized performance of 13.19%, expense ratio of 0.87% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Equity Income Admiral (VEIRX): 0.18% expense ratio and 0.17% management fee. VEIRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.17% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

