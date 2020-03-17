3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R6 (JMGMX). JMGMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.26%.

Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FADTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 18.59%, expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 0.54%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R6 (RWMGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RWMGX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RWMGX has an expense ratio of 0.28%, management fee of 0.23%, and annual returns of 10.92% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

