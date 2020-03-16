3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 16, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth I (CMVIX) has a 0.62% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. CMVIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.49% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity R (GOGFX): 1.44% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. GOGFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.43% over the last five years, GOGFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Principal Capital Appreciation R2 (PCANX). Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.47%. Five year annual return: 10.9%. PCANX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

