3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 05, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Admiral (MMELX). MMELX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.68%.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Fund (OTCFX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. OTCFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 11.34% over the last five years, OTCFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund HLS IB (HBMCX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 11.46%. HBMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

