3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 04, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies (FJSCX). FJSCX is a Japan - Equity mutual fund investing primarily in companies based in Japan. The country remains somewhat exposed to global economic trends with its export focus, while its lack of natural resources also can impact the nation. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.54%.

MFS Research R6 (MFRKX): 0.48% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. MFRKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MFRKX, with annual returns of 11.82% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IA (HIALX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HIALX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With a five-year annual return of 13.26%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

