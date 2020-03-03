3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- March 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX) has a 0.69% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. TRBCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.95% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MassMutual Select Equity Opportunities Admiral (MMFVX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MMFVX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.51% over the last five years, MMFVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Jackson Square SMID-Cap Growth IS (DCGTX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DCGTX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With a five-year annual return of 13.19%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

