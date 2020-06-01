3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- June 01, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Principal Blue Chip Fund A (PBLAX). PBLAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.57%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.64%. JATIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.84% over the last five years.

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.85%. Five year annual return: 12.79%. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.