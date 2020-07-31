3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 31, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R4 (PPUSX) has a 0.97% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.21% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MSIF International Opportunities I (MIOIX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. MIOIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 15.22% over the last five years, MIOIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUAYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. QUAYX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 14.09% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

