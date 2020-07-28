3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 28, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Putnam Global Technology R (PGTRX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, PGTRX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. PGTRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 24.75%.

MSIF Advantage Portfolio A (MAPPX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MAPPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MAPPX, with annual returns of 18.47% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Artisan Developing World Instl (APHYX): 1.06% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. APHYX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.2% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

