3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. OPGSX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OPGSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.59%.

Vanguard International Growth Admiral (VWILX): 0.33% expense ratio and 0.31% management fee. VWILX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With yearly returns of 11.89% over the last five years, VWILX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Principal Blue Chip Fund I (PBCKX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PBCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 17.61% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

