3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 23, 2020

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Principal Large Cap Growth I J (PLGJX). PLGJX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.19%.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio I (MPEGX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MPEGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 22.6% over the last five years, MPEGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Core Equity R4 (HGISX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGISX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.4%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

