3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 22, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R1 (PCRSX): 1.47% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PCRSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PCRSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.49%.

Dreyfus Appreciation Fund (DGAGX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGAGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DGAGX, with annual returns of 11.24% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AB Discovery Growth Adviser (CHCYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CHCYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. CHCYX has an expense ratio of 0.72%, management fee of 0.61%, and annual returns of 12.7% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

