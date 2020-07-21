3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Putnam Global Technology C (PGTDX). With a much more diversified approach, PGTDX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.62%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 24.14%.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund (BUFSX). Expense ratio: 1.01%. Management fee: 0.85%. BUFSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.7% over the last five years.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NRMGX has an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 10.35% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

