3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FNGZX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. FNGZX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.55%.

Principal Mid Cap Institutional (PCBIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PCBIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.11%, expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.58%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund I (MLCIX). Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.35%. Five year annual return: 13.1%. MLCIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

