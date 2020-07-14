3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- July 14, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth A (STMGX): 1.25% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. STMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. STMGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.02%.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R6 (RGAGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RGAGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 13.2%, expense ratio of 0.3% and management fee of 0.27%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Matthews Asia Innovators Investor (MATFX). Expense ratio: 1.19%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 12.34%. MATFX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

