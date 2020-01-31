3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- January 31, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

American Funds Growth Fund of America F2 (GFFFX): 0.42% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. GFFFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. GFFFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.63%.

PIMCO StocksPLUS R (PSPRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PSPRX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With five-year annualized performance of 10.82%, expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth (PRDMX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.82% over the last five years.

