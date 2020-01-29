3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- January 29, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth I (MEFZX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MEFZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 12.99% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

American Funds Growth Fund of America 529F (CGFFX): 0.47% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. CGFFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. CGFFX, with annual returns of 12.55% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Putnam Global Technology Y (PGTYX). Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.62%. Five year annual return: 20.42%. PGTYX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

