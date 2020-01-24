3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- January 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth N (LSSNX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LSSNX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. LSSNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.63%.

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth (VMSGX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. VMSGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.57% over the last five years, VMSGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

DFA US Large Cap Growth Institutional (DUSLX): 0.2% expense ratio and 0.17% management fee. DUSLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.61% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.