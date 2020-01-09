3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- January 09, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund (FDEGX). FDEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.38%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.1%.

VALIC Company II Socially Responsible Fund (VCSRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VCSRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.44%, expense ratio of 0.56% and management fee of 0.25%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R3 (PPUMX). Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 10.91%. PPUMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

