3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- January 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX) has a 0.8% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. FBGRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.9% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. RGGKX, with annual returns of 13.35% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R4 (OTCJX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OTCJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. OTCJX has an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.71%, and annual returns of 13.81% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

