3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 27, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Franklin DynaTech R6 (FDTRX) has a 0.5% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FDTRX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 16.95% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Hartford Core Equity R4 (HGISX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HGISX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.33%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.35%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity R (GOGFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GOGFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. GOGFX has an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 10.43% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.