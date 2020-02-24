3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 2X Investor (DXSLX): 1.35% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DXSLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. DXSLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 18.49%.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral I (OGMIX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.68%. OGMIX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.71% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JLGZX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JLGZX has an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 14.68% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.