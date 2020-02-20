3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 20, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I Institutional (PLGIX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PLGIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.36% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Vanguard Equity Income Investor (VEIPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VEIPX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.07%, expense ratio of 0.27% and management fee of 0.26%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Adviser (PAGLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PAGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. PAGLX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 11% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

