3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 17, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MGRFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.87%.

Hirtle Callaghan Institutional Growth Equity HCS (HCIGX). Expense ratio: 0.23%. Management fee: 0.14%. HCIGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14% over the last five years.

Jensen Quality Growth Fund J (JENSX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. JENSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.06% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

