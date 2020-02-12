3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- February 12, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund I (OTCIX). OTCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.71%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.97%.

Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. FDSSX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.65% over the last five years, FDSSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Admiral (VEXRX). Expense ratio: 0.34%. Management fee: 0.31%. Five year annual return: 11.21%. VEXRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

